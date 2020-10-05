BUFFALO, N.Y. — Casey Milbrand designed a sculpture in 2013, and it has been stored in his garage for months.

Over the past few days, though, he braved the cold and the snow outside and assembled it for an eight-day exhibit that starts Sunday night. It's called "PROXIMITY: In Search of Signs of Life & Art," which is billed as "an intimate walk/drive-by experience."

The Resource:Art event drew inspiration from Italy, where viral videos captured musicians and residents singing from their balconies during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Although we're forever grateful for the internet, and the many wonderful online and virtual exhibitions and experiences, we miss the opportunity to see work in person. Art connects people," Resource:Art said on its website.

Milbrand is one of 22 Buffalo-area artists participating in the event, which runs through May 17. His interactive heart-shaped bicycle sculpture, appropriately called "City HEART," is "dedicated to all front line workers keeping us safe and healthy every day."

Milbrand recently used the popular design from his iconic "Greetings from Buffalo" mural on Ellicott Street as part of a fundraiser to benefit Western New York health-related charities by selling T-shirts and hoodies. Nicole Cherry and James “YAMES” Moffitt also took part in that effort.

All of the "PROXIMITY" displays will be found in Buffalo, save for one located in Tonawanda, by Kari Achatz.

That said, "we know that these works will not necessarily survive weather elements, etc. but we are hoping to give people a week’s time to view the installations," Resource:Art said on its website.

