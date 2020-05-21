Hertel Avenue to showcase mural honoring front-line workers

The mural will be unveiled Friday morning in the Hertel Alley.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new piece of local art is coming to Hertel Avenue, but this one will be honoring all the workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Baird Foundation has helped fund a mural that will be located in the Hertel Alley off of Hertel Avenue. Local artist Chuck Tingley created the piece of art.

The mural is meant to serve as a tribute to all front-line workers in Western New York who are putting themselves at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The art will be unveiled Friday at 10 a.m.