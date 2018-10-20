BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo's own Goo Goo Dolls returned home to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album, "Dizzy Up The Girl."

A few fans were treated to a meet and greet at the Oxford Pennants Store on Main Street Saturday afternoon and one fan shared a special moment with the band.

"I drove here yesterday from Michigan, um and went to the show last night. Ad I'm here obviously to see my pals," said superfan Diane Sutton.

Sutton saw the band in September after winning a chance to meet them in person. The meeting and the concerts were her way of celebrating a year of being cancer free.

"They recognized me, and, honestly, I didn't know what to say to them I feel like I owe you guys money for being my therapists," said Sutton.

Sutton says their music got her through some of the toughest days in her illness. And now, cancer free, she's celebrating with the Goo Goo Dolls on every tour stop she can.

"Then to walk back in today and hey good to see you and I was like you were amazing last night. I'll see you Tuesday night in Detroit and Grand Rapids Wednesday and they were like awesome and It's just like, like, friends. I was really blown away."

