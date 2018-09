The Goo Goo Dolls are adding a third concert in Buffalo due to overwhelming demand.

Tickets for their first two concerts here in October are already sold out, so they're adding a third show on Sunday, October 21st at Shea's.

Tickets for that concert go on sale Friday, September 28th at 10:00 a.m.

They can be purchased online at LiveNation.com, at the Shea's Box Office, or over the phone at 1-800-745-3000.

