BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking for some fun this weekend while staying at home, Operation Protect Our Protectors has just the entertainment you need.

The group creates masks for anyone who needs them.

They're now partnering with That's the Ticket Entertainment to put on a virtual, benefit concert called "Rock Out for Our Protectors" this Saturday at 8:00 p.m.

It'll be streamed on both of their Facebook pages.

Several local bands will be performing as well as The Voice season eight winner, Sawyer Fredericks.

With most summer events and concerts canceled this year, organizers say they hope it'll bring everyone together.

"Hopefully we can generate some nostalgia with this virtual concert so they can all feel as if they're at a Darien Lake show, or they're at an Artpark show, or they're at their local bar or venue supporting their local artists with their friends," said Jeannine Alsous, with Operation Protect Our Protectors.

Everyone watching is encouraged to donate to Operation Protect Our Protectors so they can reach their goal of 20,000 masks.

They've made and donated over 4,000 so far.

The group is also hoping the virtual concert will help them find more volunteers.

Right now, they have a little over 100 volunteers.

If you'd like to stream the concert this weekend, you can find it here or here.

