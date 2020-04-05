BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police have a new member in their ranks.

K9 Justice is a two-year-old German Shepard from the Netherlands. She will be working with her handler Buffalo Police Officer Dan Ahearn. He is a nine-year veteran of the force.

The duo will be spending several months training for patrol and narcotics at an academy in Canada.

The Buffalo Police were able to purchase K9 Justice due in part to the community purchasing blue pumpkins. The Blue Pumpkins for K9 is in honor of Buffalo Police Office Craig Lehner who died in the Niagara River during a dive training exercise with the department's Underwater Recovery Team.