BUFFALO, N.Y. — A start-up bike delivery service has been working during the coronavirus pandemic to get groceries to those who need them and who have no method of transportation.

That bike delivery service is called Queen City Couriers, and just last week, it said it surpassed 300 deliveries during the pandemic.

Queen City Couriers launched when the coronavirus hit Buffalo.

This is a free service that a number of local groups have joined forces to start, such as PUSH Buffalo and GOBike Buffalo.

On weekdays, volunteer bike couriers have been picking up groceries and essential items at local stores for those who are less fortunate, and making deliveries right to their doorstep using bags and trailers.

Just getting orders delivered is quite the workout for bike couriers. The average weight for a delivery is about 40 pounds.

And Queen City Couriers covers specific zones. The service reaches as far north as Kenmore, as far south as Lackawanna and as far east as Cheektowaga.

The service is free, but Queen City Couriers said right now it is maxed out in terms of how many people they can actually serve.

However, there are plans in place to try to turn this into a business and charging for deliveries, when things open back up. You can learn about te new service more by clicking here.

