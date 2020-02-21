FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. — Jam In The Valley fans rejoice. The popular three-day concert will return this summer.

Last year organizers announced that the popular festival that had been running for more than 25 years would not return in 2020. In a Facebook post organizers cited rising costs and competition.

But if you planned on attending Jam In The Valley this year, your Fourth of July plans are safe.

John Hutchins owns and Erik Szemplenski manages The Woods at Bear Creek in Franklinville, which will be the new home for the concert festival.

"It was a great tradition and we're glad ... honored to continue it," Szemplenski said.

Added Hutchins: "They were in the valley, and we're in the woods. So we're changing the name to Jam In The Woods. Also, we have a resort property, and they were kinda in a field."

They will be keeping all of the favorites about the festival, including camping, fireworks and, of course, live music.

"In fact, a lot of the regional bands have already contacted me, and they'll be playing there. We're going to bring in a couple of national bands," Hutchins said.

For fans who are used to traveling to Varysburg, this year the concert will be about 30 minutes away in Franklinville.

Hutchins told 2 On Your Side with 15,000 to 20,000 people attending Jam In The Valley each year, safety is paramount.

"Security will be top notch. That's one of our top priorities," Hutchins said. "We have a well known security company that's going to come in, and it'll be a very safe environment."

Hutchins said they have not yet booked the main acts for the weekend but said ticket prices should stay fairly consistent to years past.

If you would like more information you can visit The Woods at Bear Creek's website and Facebook page.

