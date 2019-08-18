The three-day country concert Jam in the Valley announced Saturday morning on Facebook and its website that it will not be returning in 2020.

It is unclear at this time why the annual summer concert in Varysburg, N.Y., has been canceled.

All links and additional information about the event has been taken off of the website, only displaying a blue image saying, "We thank you for your past support and Patronage. Unfortunately, Jam in the Valley will not be able to continue the event in 2020."

2 On Your Side reached out to Jam in the Valley, but we have not heard back.

