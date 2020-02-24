BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday brought another flurry of concert announcements, so get your calendar apps open and start making plans.

And there's something for a couple of different tastes here.

In May, Grammy-winning metal and alternative band Tool will be coming to the KeyBank Center. That show is Saturday, May 2, with tickets going on sale starting Friday.

Maybe you're more into soul. It doesn't get much better than Patti LaBelle, who has a show set for June 23 up at Artpark as part of the Tuesdays in the Park series. Those tickets start at $19, and they also go on sale Friday.

Then there's something for the rock fans. The Black Keys announced they're hitting the road for the summer with a stop at Darien Lake on Friday, August 14. Tickets for the "Let's Rock" tour go on sale Friday, starting at $30.

