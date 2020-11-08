Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra to offer video-streamed concerts

The BPO announced Tuesday that it plans on offering video-streamed concerts through BPOnDemand.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Kleinhans Music Hall remains closed, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra is getting creative and offering live performances in a new way.

The BPO announced Tuesday that it plans on offering video-streamed concerts through BPOnDemand. The BPO says it plans on using state-of-the-art audio and video recording technology to bring the acoustics of Kleinhans into your home.

The video-streamed performance series will be broadcast on Saturdays at 8 p.m. and will also be available on-demand for a limited time afterword. BPOnDemand performances will be available to current subscribers for free, but anyone can listen on a concert-by-concert basis by purchasing a virtual ticket.

Single tickets for the BPOnDemand series will be available for purchase starting September 1.

"The BPOnDemand video-streamed performance series serves not only as an outlet for lovers of symphonic music to once again enjoy the concert experience in a new and inventive way, but also helps to ensure that the 73 full-time musicians of the BPO remain employed," the BPO said in a statement.

Here is the revised schedule for the BPO's 2020-21 M&T Bank Classics fall and holiday concert programming:

A Celebration of the Seasons, streaming September 26 at 8 p.m.

Love & Longing, streaming October 10, 8 p.m.

Tartan & Tango, streaming October 24 at 8 p.m.

A String Serenade, streaming November 7 at 8 p.m.

Bach, Beethoven & Beyond, streaming November 21 at 8 p.m.

Baroque Fireworks, streaming December 5 at 8 p.m.

JoAnn's Classical Christmas, streaming December 12 at 8 p.m.

Here is the revised schedule for the 2020-21 BPO Pops fall and holiday concert programming:

Bravo Broadway, streaming October 3 at 8 p.m.

That Studio Sound: Jazz Classics for Lovers, streaming October 17 at 8 p.m.

Simply Bewitching, streaming October 31 at 8 p.m.

A Brass Act, streaming November 14 at 8 p.m.

John Morris Russell's Holiday Pops, streaming December 19 at 8 p.m.

“Working with our audio and video experts, we are certain that we will be able to present the next best option to live performances—streamed video performances that make use of the magical acoustics of Kleinhans and also provide a rarely seen up-close-and-personal perspective on the concert experience with our incredible musicians,” commented JoAnn Falletta, music director, “but the musicians and I still hold hope that we will be able to perform for live audiences soon.