New BPO video series will help music teachers recruit students for band and orchestra

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Choosing what instrument you're going to play is a rite of passage for many third and fourth graders.Without students in school due to the coronavirus pandemic, music teachers are struggling to find a good way to recruit kids to join band and orchestra next year. So, they're getting some help from the pros at the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.
In the BPO's new #PlayOnWNY video series, musicians from each section in the orchestra demonstrate their instrument and explain why they chose to play it in the first place.
Many of the musicians in the orchestra are educators themselves, so they understood the need for teachers to have a tool to introduce different instruments to kids while they're social distancing.
"In most schools when they do recruitment, they do it in person, and so they will often hear the instruments played, but they also have the opportunity to try the instruments themselves. But this year they were really lost with how to demonstrate the instruments," said Oboe and English Horn Player Anna Mattix, who helped head up the effort for the BPO.
"They can send out all kinds of forms to parents saying certain requirements for instruments, but they had no way, no one place where people could go, to listen to every single instrument."
New videos will go up on Thursday mornings on the BPO's Facebook page.
You can also now access Youth Concert Broadcasts by registering for a free link by clicking here.
