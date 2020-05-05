BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) has extended its previously-announced suspension of concerts at Kleinhans Music Hall through June 13, which would normally be the end of the BPO’s regular 2019-2020 season.

"The BPO musicians, staff and board are extremely disappointed that we will not be able to finish out the season," BPO Executive Director Daniel Hart said.

Patrick O'Herron, BPO's Director of Marketing remarked that they came to the decision with governmental guidelines in mind, and it became clear last week that any return will take much longer than anyone had originally anticipated.

The BPO is working on moving a few concerts to the 2020-2021 season.

Updates and plans for the BPO’s popular summer concert series will be announced shortly. Patrons are encouraged to check the BPO website frequently for updates and news.

Ticket holders are encouraged to donate their tickets. This tax-deductible donation helps to ensure that the BPO will remain a healthy, vibrant, and financially secure organization. For assistance with ticketing options, including ticket donations, patrons should call the BPO Box Office at (716) 885-5000 or e-mail boxoffice@bpo.org.