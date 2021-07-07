Batavia Downs announces change to summer concert series

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Skid Row, which has been scheduled to perform Friday, July 23 at Batavia Downs, has been replaced by Slaughter.

The change was made "due to circumstances beyond their control," Batavia Downs said in a Wednesday press release.

Refunds for the Skid Row show are available through point of purchase, though anyone who already had a ticket for the July 23 concert can still use it to see Slaughter perform that night, according to Batavia Downs.