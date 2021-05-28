Buffalo Philharmonic, Strictly Hip to perform at Batavia Downs July 18

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 2 at 10 AM and due to limited capacity, a limit of four tickets per person will be strictly enforced.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Two of WNY's most beloved music makers will join forces for one special performance next month.

The Buffalo Philharmonic will take the stage at Batavia Downs along with the Strictly Hip, the area's top tribute band to the Tragically Hip on Sunday, July 18.

“We are pleased to welcome the BPO & Strictly Hip to our concert venue this summer,“ said President and CEO of Batavia Downs, Henry Wojtaszek. “We know what kind of fantastic performance is expected when these two great bands get together and we look forward to the show.”

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 2 at 10 AM and due to limited capacity, a limit of four tickets per person will be strictly enforced.

Batavia Downs will not require a negative COVID-19 test nor vaccination to attend. Seats in the VIP and Premium sections will have chairs provided and arranged per CDC regulations. Those who buy Lawn tickets are welcome to bring their own chairs or rent a chair for $5. Limited rentals are available.