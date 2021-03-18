Batavia Downs adds concert to 9-show summer series

The casino and hotel plans to host its Rockin’ the Downs Summer Concert Series, COVID guidance pending, and just added a new concert to the lineup on Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Batavia Downs hopes to have an eventful summer once it hears more from the state about COVID-19 protocols for outdoor events.

On Friday, August 20, the casino will host Puddle of Mudd, an alternative rock band from Kansas City, Missouri. The casino will also alter its July 30 concert, hosting The Grass Roots instead of The Sweet.