6 health care workers receive Buffalo Bills playoff tickets from Batavia Downs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Batavia Downs announced Tuesday that six lucky people will be attending the Buffalo Bills' playoff game this weekend in the Batavia Downs Gaming Suite.

Western New Yorkers were asked to nominate frontline health care workers and first responders who they believed deserved the tickets.

Six health care workers were selected from hundreds of entries; Kaitlin from ECMC, Dan from Rochester General, Stephen from the Buffalo Medical Group, Melinda from Rochester Regional Health, Paula from Buffalo General and Cortney from ECMC.

“First, we want to thank to all the wonderful people who emailed us to nominate someone that they felt deserved the tickets to next weekend’s playoff game,” said President and CEO from Batavia Downs Gaming, Henry Wojtaszek. “The stories sent to us were incredible. There are so many heroes out there working hard for our communities.”

Kaitlin from ECMC released a statement saying, “I was so excited to receive the phone call-still in shock I get to go! So thankful for Batavia Downs to recognize health care workers and thankful to represent ECMC."