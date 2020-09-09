Batavia Downs reopens Wednesday

Batavia Downs Gaming has announced that they will reopen starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia Downs Gaming has announced that they will reopen starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The casino and horse racing track says that it will reopen following the state's guidelines and will have several new procedures in place.

“We are so looking forward to welcoming back our guests,” said Henry Wojtaszek, President and CEO of Batavia Downs. “Our staff is working diligently on providing a safe, secure entertainment environment for everyone to return to and enjoy.”

Some of these procedures and rules for guests include temperature checks, required mask wearing, floor markings indicating social distancing, as well as food and drink will be limited to inside restaurants and bars.

Only some food establishments will be open at the casino.

Batavia Downs also says it will be improving cleaning and sanitizing, which includes increasing shifts and hours of the people who clean the facilities. There are also now over 120 hand sanitizing stations in the facilities.

In addition to wearing masks and social distancing, guests are asked to wash or sanitize hands always after using the bathroom, and often during their visit. Guests are also asked to clean their own high touch objects, such as their phones, and to stay home if they are feeling sick.