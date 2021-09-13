25th anniversary tour of Trans-Siberian Orchestra 'Christmas Eve and Other Stories' album coming to Buffalo

"After an incredibly trying year for everyone we are beyond excited to be able to say that we're bringing 'Christmas Eve and Other Stories' back to all of you. We were amazed by the turnout for last year's livestream and how many of you continued to celebrate this tradition we have created together," said TSO's Music Director & lead guitarist Al Pitrelli. "It's been 25 years since Paul O'Neill first introduced all of us to this timeless tale. Let's celebrate this milestone event together. God bless and stay safe everyone."