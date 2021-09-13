25th anniversary tour of Trans-Siberian Orchestra 'Christmas Eve and Other Stories' album coming to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A family holiday rock tradition is coming to Buffalo in December.
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will perform live at the KeyBank Center on Dec. 21 as a part of their winter tour celebrating the group's "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" album.
Tickets go on sale for the concert on Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Prices start at $49.95 and a portion of the proceeds will go to John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital.
"After an incredibly trying year for everyone we are beyond excited to be able to say that we're bringing 'Christmas Eve and Other Stories' back to all of you. We were amazed by the turnout for last year's livestream and how many of you continued to celebrate this tradition we have created together," said TSO's Music Director & lead guitarist Al Pitrelli. "It's been 25 years since Paul O'Neill first introduced all of us to this timeless tale. Let's celebrate this milestone event together. God bless and stay safe everyone."
The multi-sensory shows will be touring at 59 cities across America.