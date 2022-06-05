Tom Hanks movie 'A Man Called Otto' films in Niagara Falls

Tom Hanks was not in town, but his wife, Rita Wilson, and his youngest son, Truman Hanks, were there.

Example video title will go here for this video

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Yet another movie that will highlight Western New York when it premieres in theaters later this year.

Tom Hanks is the lead role in the movie "A Man Called Otto." Film crews were in town only on Friday to get everything they needed.

After speaking with Tim Clark from the Buffalo Niagara Film Office, there's some bad news for anyone who was hoping to run into Tom Hanks.

"Tom Hanks is not in town today, sadly, but I think Niagara Falls will shine very nicely in his movie," Clark said.

But his wife, Rita Wilson, and youngest son, Truman Hanks, were in town.

“A Man Called Otto” starring Tom Hanks is filming at the Moonlite Motel in Niagara Falls only for today. I haven’t seen Tom yet, but his youngest son Truman Hanks is filming a scene here. I’m told the crew is shooting a scene over at Maid of the Mist later. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/3pyx0Qr70r — Danielle Church (@daniellejchurch) May 6, 2022

Though Tom Hanks wasn't here, it's not keeping Niagara Falls neighbors any less excited about a big movie shoot in their hometown.

"It's at some random motel I pass every day and don't think anything about. It's just really awesome that they chose that specific, non-popular location to film," Brianna Sauve of Niagara Falls said.

"A Man Called Otto" stars Tom Hanks as, you guessed it, Otto.

Otto is an irritable widow who judges everyone but begins to change when starting a friendship with a new neighbor. Tom Hanks' son, Truman Hanks, is playing a younger version of his dad in flashback scenes.

After filming over at the Moonlite Motel, the movie's cast and crew headed over to Maid of the Mist and Prospect Point.

"These films that are being done here is a great way to show the world, and everybody watching it, that we're not just some town. We have opportunities for so many things that you wouldn't even think of," Sauve said.

More and more people in Hollywood are starting to take notice and begin a new trend as a result.

"A lot of movies we shoot aren't set here," Clark said. "At least the portion that they're shooting here is set here. We saw it in Guillermo Del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley.' That was set in Buffalo, and we're seeing more and more of those productions that want to not just shoot here, but also set the movie here. That's a thrilling part of this job."

Film crews have also stopped in Toledo, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, where Tom Hanks even officiated a wedding for one couple and photobombed another bride's wedding photos.