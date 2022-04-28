Tom Hanks to star in movie filmed in Niagara Falls

Tom Hanks will star in 'A Man Called Otto,' and it's going to be filmed for one day somewhere in Niagara Falls.

Example video title will go here for this video

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — There's another move that wants to shoot right here in Western New York. The only thing is, we don't know too much about it yet.

Here's what we do know, though.

The movie is called "A Man Called Otto," and it's going to be filmed for one day somewhere in Niagara Falls.

Based on the IMDB movie website, it says it's a remake of the 2015 Swedish film, which is a cranky retired man who strikes up an unlikely friendship with his boisterous new neighbors.

The thing that caught our attention was that it stars Tom Hanks, who will be playing "Otto."

According to the website, it says it's going to be released in December of this year, and the website also says it's going to be filmed in Pittsburgh as well.