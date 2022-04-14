Albion 10-year-old creates YouTube channel, teaches viewers of science, autism

Brody Stirk started his channel two months ago all because he wanted to get more people interested in the things he is passionate about.

ALBION, N.Y. — Superheroes may not exist, but 10-year-old Brody Stirk of Albion certainly has a superpower.

"He is always full of knowledge and he has great friends, but kids his age aren't always interested in all the information he has," said Brody's mom Janna Stirk.

So when Brody got an ant farm two months ago, he started his YouTube channel "Brody Educates" to make people more interested in what he has to say about different scientific topics, places around New York State such as Keuka Lake, and even the diagnosis he's had for most of his life.

"Autism can be diagnosed as early as 18 months. I was diagnosed when I was two and a half years old," Brody said in one of his videos for Autism Awareness Day.

While Brody informs, he also makes sure to share a fun side of his personality too.

"Why do autistic people have such colorful emotions? Because they're on the spectrum," Brody joked.

It's also that personality that's turned him into a local celebrity.

"Yeah that's what I was kind of thinking, that's exactly what I was thinking," Brody said.

"They show some of his videos in school and his class and there's even other teachers that we know because I'm originally from Elmira that show his videos in their classrooms," said Janna Stirk.

Brody is now even handing out business cards because so many people ask to see his channel.

"When you first get a diagnosis when they're little, you never know how their future is going to be and it can be really scary," Janna Stirk said. "I'm really proud, really proud."

Superheroes may not exist outside of TV shows and the movies, but Brody certainly comes close.