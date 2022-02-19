East Aurora serves as the backdrop for new romantic holiday movie

It's one of two movies now filming in Western New York. On Wednesday and Thursday, a paranormal film was being filmed in Niagara Falls.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The Village of East Aurora is serving as the backdrop to another movie, with crews filming on Main Street and near 'Vidler's 5 & 10' store on Saturday.

The movie "Romance on Ice" is the latest motion picture by Director Fred Olen Ray. The film is a holiday-themed movie, so decorations including wreaths had to be set up in store windows around the Village.

Ann Felser was out walking on Main Street when she came across the film crew Saturday. She said it was exciting to see the action.

"We all know how great WNY is and everything it has to offer from the history to the modern facilities that are happening. It's all part of the resurgence," said Felser.

