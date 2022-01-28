Disney on Ice returns to KeyBank Center

The cast will perform through Sunday, Jan. 30.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — No matter what your favorite Disney movie is, chances are its stars will be on skates at KeyBank Center this weekend.

Disney on Ice is bringing its "Let's Celebrate" show to town, with performances through Sunday, Jan. 30th. The show features dozens of Disney characters including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, as well as Princesses Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White, Tiana, and the cast of "Frozen."

Click here for a list of remaining performances and to purchase tickets through the KeyBank Center box office.