Post Malone to perform in WNY this summer

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — The summer concert scene in Western New York continues to heat up. Another star has announced they will be performing in the region.
Post Malone announced his 2023 tour, "If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying," which includes a show in the Buffalo area.
The rapper will be performing at the Darien Lake Amphitheater on Monday, July 17.
The tour also include one at Toronto on Wednesday, July 19.
Tickets for the new shows will go on sale on Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster for the general public. VIP packages and official platinum presale will begin on Wednesday at 10 a.m. with Ticketmaster Presale occurring on Thursday at noon.