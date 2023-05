Stevie Nicks will perform at the KeyBank Center on October 4.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks will be making a stop in Buffalo after adding 13 additional performances to her 2023 tour.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. EST at livenation.com