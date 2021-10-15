Halloween attractions rained out, contingent on better weather weekend

From Newfane to Hamburg, local attractions had to adapt when their spooky plans were washed out Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A few spooky plans were impacted by Friday's severe weather, and unfortunately, this weekend may not be any better.

The annual "Haunted Trail Spooktacular," hosted by the Alden Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, was forced to cancel after things got flooded out. On Facebook, officials said to stay tuned for Saturday's plans to support their good cause.

A "Trunk or Treat" event is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. at Alden Town Park, and the haunted trail will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Joe Panza Nature Trail. Both will be weather-dependent with updates shared on social media.

The Haunted Forests in Newfane also had to cancel its festivities Friday. It said on Facebook that Saturday's plans are also tentative, but if you bought tickets in advance, check your email for updates.

Becker Farms wants people to email them at customerservice.beckerfarms@gmail.com for instructions on how to get new tickets for their Haunted Forest Drive-Thru, which was also called off. They hope to be back Saturday and Sunday from 7 to 11 p.m.

More information can be found on its Facebook page. The drive-thru runs through October 30.