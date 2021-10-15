Body found in Canada identified as 15-year-old Kameron Stenzel

The teen fell into the Niagara River on Monday while fishing with his father at Whirlpool State Park. He had slipped, and he did not resurface.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — New York State Park Police say the body Canadian authorities recovered on Thursday near Niagara-on-the-Lake has been positively identified as 15-year-old Kameron Stenzel of Sanborn. The boy fell into the Niagara River on Monday while fishing.

On Thursday, New York State Parks Police said the search for the missing teen had transitioned from a search to a recovery mission.

The call came in shortly after 11 a.m. Monday that Stenzel was fishing with his father at Whirlpool State Park when he slipped and fell in the water and did not resurface.

Kameron was a student at Niagara-Wheatfield High School.

An intense air and water search, including helicopters and drones, followed as the search grew.

New York State Police provided an update Thursday evening, saying:

"This afternoon at approximately 2 p.m., a male body was recovered by Canadian authorities in the area of Niagara-on-the-Lake.

"At this time a positive identification has not been made. We are sharing information with the Ontario Forensic Pathology Center who is leading the investigation.

"It is our sincere hope that Kameron has been found so that his family may find a small piece of closure."