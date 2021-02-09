Cast of 'Frozen' prepares for tour debut in Buffalo

The cast released a video of them practicing and singing on Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You may have seen the truck outside Shea's for "Frozen" the past few weeks. That's because the show is beginning its 2021 North American tour right here in Buffalo starting Friday, September 10.

And to celebrate the return of the show, the production released a video Thursday showing the company singing and rehearsing.

This is the first time the cast has been able to rehearse together since March of 2020.

"Frozen" will be at Shea's for two weeks from September 10 to September 24.

A reminder: Shea's Performing Arts Center announced last month that all patrons, volunteers and staff are now required to wear a face mask.