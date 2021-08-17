Shea's Performing Arts Center issues mask mandate

Masks will be required at all times regardless of vaccination status.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Shea's Performing Arts Center announced Tuesday that all patrons, volunteers and staff are now required to wear a face mask.

The announcement was made Tuesday on Shea's official Facebook page saying masks are required at all times regardless of vaccination status. Masks will be required upon arrival, during the performance and during departure.

The statement also reads in part, "Shea's Performing Arts Center policies will continue to evolve as conditions change. Shea's will follow the safety protocols from the CDC, New York State, and Erie County. We will continue to keep patrons informed."

This announcement comes after Shea's released photos of the "Frozen" North American tour company being reunited Monday in Buffalo for the first day of rehearsal. The tour will resume performances at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre starting Friday, September 10.