Celebrate New Year's Eve at home with First Night Buffalo

The family fun activities are set to kick off at 5 p.m. online.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For people who want to enjoy a low-key New Year's celebration from their home, First Night Buffalo is offering a family friendly virtual celebration.

First Night Buffalo, held by the Independent Health Foundation, will hold a full lineup of entertainment and activities. Family Party Packs for the event were being sold online, but if you still need one they are being sold at select Tops Friendly Markets.

“Our priority remains keeping our community’s kids safe and healthy, so we are excited to once again partner with the Independent Health Foundation to bring a safe New Year’s celebration opportunity to families in Western New York,” said Allegra Jaros, president, Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The full virtual event will be livestreamed at the Frist Night Buffalo website starting at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Performers include Jeff Musical - Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics, Nick Presents Magic, Dance Party with DJ Milk, In Jest with Nels Ross, Emmalee’s Memories, Slyboots Circus, Squiggly Art Face Painting, and Adam Kreutinger: The Puppet Nerd.

“As we look forward to a joyful holiday season, we’re excited to bring First Night Buffalo to families’ homes through free, virtual access to our entertaining line-up of performers. Plus, the Family Party Packs available at Tops Friendly Markets make for an affordable add-on to the online performances,” said Carrie Meyer, executive director, Independent Health Foundation. “The roots of the Independent Health Foundation originally grew from First Night Buffalo 30 years ago and we look forward to continuing to help our community get and stay healthy for many years to come.”