NYS announces $700,000 available to support farmers' markets

A second round of funding will continue to help farmers' markets across New York state.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Agriculture Commissioner announced Friday that there will be more continued support to help local farmer's markets across the state.

They have been awarded $700,000 and it will be to help make significant improvements, reach more customers, and provide that boost in consumerism for farmers.

Farmers can apply for funding in the second round of the Farmers' Market Resiliency Grant Program.

"One of the biggest lessons that we learned from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic was the importance of having a strong, flexible, and streamlined local food supply chain, and one of the greatest tools we have for getting farm-fresh food directly into our communities are farmers’ markets. The Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant Program provides farmers’ markets with funding that will help them reach more consumers in new, innovative ways, build greater bonds between farmers and their customers, and get more local New York foods onto tables across the state," said New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball in a release.

The grants money can be used for projects such as modernizing the delivery of products, repairing, replacing, or enhancing market infrastructure, and developing or scaling up marketing and outreach efforts.

Farmers interested in applying should be a registered non-profit organization, local municipalities, business improvement districts, public benefit corporations, those Indian tribal organization that has experience in running at least one farmers' market.

Larger markets can receive up to $400,000, and smaller markets can receive up to $300,000. Those who had previously applied and awarded in the first round are not eligible to re apply for the second.

Some of those awarded in the first round included

Downtown Buffalo country market

Dunkirk farmers' market

Downtown Syracuse farmers' market

