'Casting for Courage' fishing tournament to help local kids fight cancer coming to WNY

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A new fishing tournament called 'Casting for Courage' is coming to Western New York. This one is to help kids fight pediatric cancer. Their goal is to raise $50,000 and they need your help to get there.

They are currently looking for sponsors to help put 10 deserving families on boats for the tournament.

The event is being called 'Casting for Courage.' It's supported by two organizations 'Catching Dreams' which is a nonprofit organization that gives fishing therapy to kids with cancer and 'Courage of Carly' a well-known local organization that provides programs to help kids fight cancer and blood disorders.

Rob Mikulec is helping put on the event. He is the managing member at Anchor Marine. Whether you are an angler, a foodie, or someone who just wants to support a great cause, Mikulec said there is a place for you at the tournament.

"Our primary mission really is giving back and helping the kids, but if you haven't been around boating. It will be a great day to come down and get an understanding of what boating is like. The boating community is something that is really unique. It's a very diverse community and everyone has each other back and I think this is a great example of it," Mikulec said.

The tournament is on August 26 from 8 a.m. to noon. It costs $25 for adults, $17.50 for a child and $15 for just lunch. The tournament will be followed up by a party, including food, live music and games.

If you are interested in being a sponsor, click on this link. If you are interested in buying tickets, click on this link. For more information about the 'Casting for Courage' fishing tournament you can email allie@m6marine.com or call 716-291-9283. The tournament will be located at Ferry Road in Grand Island, NY on August 26th.