Doors Open Buffalo event invites people inside landmark buildings

Doors Open Buffalo is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo is full of historic buildings, but they're not often open or easily accessible for the public to take a look inside.

That's why Explore Buffalo offers free, self-guided tours during Doors Open Buffalo. which is happening on Saturday.

There are 27 buildings on the map this year, including City Hall, the Marin Building, the M&T Bank Gold Dome Branch, and the Electric Tower.

The Lafayette Court Building, at the corner of Washington and Court Streets, is on the tour for the first time.

"It looks like a brand new building, but it actually dates back to 1903 when it was built as a department store," Explore Buffalo executive director Brad Hahn said. "Now Ciminelli Real Estate has done a fantastic job transforming the interior."

The building is also now home to a new cafe. The Lunch Box and Lola's Bake Shop will officially open on Oct. 10 but they will be open for Doors Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with coffee, baked goods, and more.