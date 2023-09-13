Explore & More Children's Museum will be closed for at least 1 month

Starting Thursday, the museum will be closing its doors to undergo construction and renovations.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday was the last day of play at the Explore & More Children's Museum in downtown Buffalo, at least for a month.

Starting Thursday, the museum will be closing its doors to undergo construction and renovations.

CEO and president Michelle Urbanczyk says that the project will help open up space at the museum. The museum plans to add new exhibits and a celebration room.

Urbancyzk said these changes will give the museum a much needed refresh.

"We're a children's museum, so even though everyone says that it looks great, we see that she's tired, it's time to just update the manipulative, do some painting, do some touchups, and make it a lot of fun so when the kids come back, it will be ready for fall," Urbancyzk said.

Urbanczyk added that part of the children's museum will open on weekends for private birthday parties.

Explore & More will welcome back the rest of the community on Oct. 18.