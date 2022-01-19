Buffalo Marathon - Memorial Day Weekend

Register now for the Buffalo Marathon 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On your mark...get set...go!! The Buffalo Marathon returns in 2022 with an epic celebration on Memorial Day Weekend, May 27th - May 29th. This year the Buffalo Marathon has distance levels for ALL abilitites! Whether you have your sights on a Marathon, Half Marathon, Relay Team, or a 5K there is a place for you at the the Buffalo Marathon. That's not all, bring the kiddos for some fun in the Mini-Marathon or the Diaper Dash. Dogs are also welcome at the Ruffalo Stampede.

Register today and start your training! There is something for everyone during the Buffalo Marathon Weekend.

The Buffalo Marathon 5K- Saturday, May 28th 8:30am is presented by the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital. This is a family friendly event. The 5K event starts and finishes at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

The Kids Mini-Marathon follows the 5K on Saturday, May 28th at 10:30am. A FREE fun run on Saturday, beginning at 10:30 am, in front of the Convention Center. All finishers will get a keep sake buffalo medal, a special prize provided by Dick's Sporting Goods, a snack and a Drink.

FREE Buffalo Marathon Diaper Dash, a 26.2 feet distance for the 2 & under athletes. Get your camera's ready for the cutest race in Buffalo! Saturday May 28th at 11:30am in front of the Convention Center. All particpants will receive a custom race bib and a keepsake medal.

The Ruffalo Stampede & Bark Crawl takes place at 12:30pm on Saturday, May 28th. The Ruffalo Stampede is designed to allow our dogs to participate in the weekend. The 1K course is flat, fast and great for dogs off all sizes and capabilities and will provide a great photo opportunity as they finish through the arch. This is a participation event and is not a RACE. The event is limited in size and will cost $25 per dog. Every dog must be accompanied by their owner/coach and must be kept on a leash. Proceeds benefit local rescue organizations.

The main events take place on Sunday, May 29th with the Buffalo Marathon, Half Marathon and Heart-2-Heart Relay. The Marathon course takes participants along a flat run with scenic views of Buffalo's waterfront and major landmarks with Forest Lawn Cemetery and parks designed by Frederick Law Olmsted just to name a few. Click here to view all race routes.

Run the Buffalo Marathon or Half as a Heart-2-Heart Fundraiser-Runners only pay $25 to run in the Buffalo full or half marathon in exchange for pledging to raise at least $500. All proceeds go directly to the Kaleida Health Foundation and benefit the best-in-class cardiac programs at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.

The Kaleida Health Heart-To-Heart Relay presented by the Buffalo Marathon is 2-4 person team relay where you and your relay team members each run a leg of the Buffalo Marathon course, and collectively pledge to fundraise a total of $1,000 for cardiac health research.

Register TODAY and be a part of this epic weekend! Click HERE for REGISTRATION & Race information and listing of all Marathon Weekend events.

Not up to running... there is always room for volunteers! Click HERE for volunteer information.