Buffalo Marathon donates nearly $295,000 in race proceeds

Buffalo Marathon Weekend in 2021 was a success for more than just the runners. Organizers announced $294,940 in cash and in-kind donations were given back to the community after this year's event. The total amount raised by the race since 2001 has now surpassed $1 million.
Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute received the largest donation from the event this year with $212,890.
John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital received $7,500 and a total $74,550 was given to the 33 organization that provided volunteers for the race weekend.