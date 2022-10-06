Juneteenth flag raising takes place Friday

The red, black, and green flag is now on display in Niagara Square as we countdown the days until next week's festival and parade.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are celebrating Western New York with the raising of the Juneteenth flag outside City Hall in downtown Buffalo.

Organizers say this year's festival carries extra significance in the wake of May's racist mass shooting, but the celebration of African American culture and freedom goes far beyond this month.

"You might take it down at the end of June, but what it stands for still stands tall as representative of the people who believe in freedom, justice, the true American way," said Jennifer Earle-Jones, president of Juneteenth Festival Inc.