Organizers of Juneteenth of Buffalo Festival talk about this year's festival

"We've been at the park almost 15-16 years, people don't remember that. But we've been here, because this is a beautiful park and a beautiful spot to have a festival. And this year, 2022, we planned a lot of beautiful things we're going to have here this year. We're also going to have more entertainment. We have three consecutive stages, with entertainment going on all through the day," one of the organizers said at the meeting.