Organizers of Juneteenth of Buffalo Festival talk about this year's festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Organizers of this year's Juneteenth of Buffalo Festival got together on Wednesday to talk more about what's in store.
This year's theme is Juneteenth of Buffalo: We Are Black History Since 1976.
The festival was once held on Jefferson Avenue and on Fillmore Avenue before coming MLK park.
Organizers talked more about the location and what's new this year.
"We've been at the park almost 15-16 years, people don't remember that. But we've been here, because this is a beautiful park and a beautiful spot to have a festival. And this year, 2022, we planned a lot of beautiful things we're going to have here this year. We're also going to have more entertainment. We have three consecutive stages, with entertainment going on all through the day," one of the organizers said at the meeting.
Juneteenth festival will be on June 18 and 19.