Black Restaurant Week returns June 12-18

Usually the week-long celebration of Black-owned culinary businesses takes place in February, but organizers moved the dates to June.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year the Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals is holding the sixth annual Black Restaurant Week during the month of June.

Black Restaurant Week will be the week of Juneteenth, June 12-18, to promote solidarity with the recently enacted federal Juneteenth holiday.

In order to participate, businesses must be local and independently operated food or beverage service and have one healthy option.

The Buffalo Urban League recently announced the full list of businesses participating in this year's Black Restaurant Week. You can find that list here.

The group announced earlier this year that the weeklong celebration of Black-owned restaurants would move from its usual week in February due to the surge of the Omicron variant and spread of COVID-19.