Festival Fest: Nov. 13 and Nov. 14

In this edition of Festival Fest, we're looking at the events happening in Western New York from Nov. 13 and Nov. 14.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the weather continues to get cooler, more indoor events are popping up across Western New York. From meat raffles, to fundraisers, craft shows and pet events, there are tons of fun things to check out this weekend.

In this edition of Festival Fest, we're looking at the events happening in Western New York on Nov. 13 and Nov. 14.

Thankful Fur Pets Expo

Local pet rescues are teaming together this weekend to help animals find forever homes.

In honor of National Adoption Week, Ten Lives Club will be hosting the "Thankful Fur Pets Expo" along with 10 other animal rescues at the McKinley Mall. The event is happening Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will have adoptable cats, dogs, rabbits and guinea pigs.

"The more animals that get adopted, the more animals we can save so we wanted to get everyone together to support one another and help our furry friends find their perfect homes," Ten Lives Club Public Relations Manager Kimberly LaRussa said.

Some of the rescues that will be in attendance include Ten Lives Club, Buddy’s Second Chance, 7 Hearts Maternity, Cat by Cat, Nickel City Canine Rescue, Hamburg Mutts, Open Arms Rescue, Be Their Voice, Empire Animal Rescue Society and STARS Inc. WNY.

There will also be an indoor farmers market and craft show happening simultaneously in the center court at the mall. Click here for more information.

Automobile Unveiling

The Buffalo Transportation/Pierce-Arrow Museum is hosting a special unveiling of a world-famous automobile this weekend.

The museum will be unveiling the 1901 Packard-Race Car, which was driven in the 1901 endurance run during the Pan-American Exposition. The automobile was driven from New York City to Buffalo, and it was originally owned by John M. Satterfield, a Buffalo banker and president of the Automobile Club of Buffalo.

The unveiling is scheduled to take place at the museum on Saturday, Nov. 13. Doors will open to the public at 11 a.m.

Bazaar

This weekend St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church will be holding its annual Bazaar in Burt, New York.

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature a variety of crafts and foods at the church located at 2239 West Creek Road. Some of the featured items includes handmade mittens, hats and scarfs, homemade candy, jams, jellies and baked goods. There will also be a basket raffle.

The Bazaar will also feature "Santa’s workshop," along with wreaths, decorated trees, holiday decorations and gifts. And there will be a chicken and biscuit luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The luncheon is $5 for children and $10 or adults.

According to event organizers, proceeds earned from the event will be donated to community organizations.

For more information click here or call (716) 778-7633.

Zonta Holiday Festival

Batavia's annual artisan and vendor market is taking place this weekend.

The event will held Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, located at 8315 Park Road. The event, sponsored by the Zonta Club of Batavia/Genesee County, is free to attend.

Colden Holiday Gift Fair

The Colden Fire Company Auxiliary will be hosting its 10th annual Colden Holiday Gift Fair this weekend, featuring a variety of local artisans and crafters.

The event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Colden Fire Company located on Route 240 in Colden. Admission to the event is free.

Along with local artisans, the event will also feature home party consultants and small businesses. There will be a door prize, a basket raffle and food as well.

Some of the featured products will include unique jewelry vendors, maple products, spices, herbs, soups, wood working, metal designs, embroidery, cleaning and kitchen products, knitting, crafts, alpaca products, clothing, home decor, nail designs and more.

Meat Raffle

The Niagara-Wheatfield Kiwanis Club is holding a meat raffle this weekend.

The event is happening Saturday, Nov. 13 at the St. Johnsburg Fire Company located at 7165 Ward Road in North Tonawanda. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the first spin will take place at 7 p.m.

Admission to the meat raffle is $10 per person. Otherwise, a table of eight can be purchased for $70 by presale only. Admission includes pizza, beer, wine and pop.

The event will also feature 50/50 and a premium basket raffle.

For anyone who wishes to purchase tickets you can call Mary at (716) 803-3486 or Susan at (716) 754-4548.

Orchid Show

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is holding its biannual Orchid Show this weekend for everyone to enjoy. The event is happening on Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14 along with the Niagara Frontier Orchid Society.

In honor of the Niagara Frontier's 100th anniversary, the Botanical Gardens will be filled with dozens of hand-picked and award-winning orchid exhibits. The orchids will be dispersed throughout the gardens for visitors to enjoy.

During the Orchid Show, many varieties of orchids will be on sale along with other growing supplies from various vendors. Some of the vendors include Oakwood Orchids, Windswept in Time Orchids and Robert's Orchid Supplies, Bergen Water Gardens and Nursery, and Watercolor Artist Carol Koziol Clark.

For anyone looking to learn more about orchids, the Botanical Gardens will host informal educational presentations on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. The sessions will cover the topic of growing orchids along with other aspects of indoor orchid gardening.

The Orchid Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, or to purchase tickets for the event, click here.

For more information about the Niagara Frontier Orchid Society, click here.

Cayuga Island Garden Club Fundraiser

The Cayuga Island Garden Club is holding a fundraiser this weekend in Niagara Falls, showcasing homemade jewelry.

The fundraiser is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. John's de LaSalle's community center located at 8477 Buffalo Avenue. Proceeds earned from the event will help with maintaining the gardens at the LaSalle Library.

Harvest Tea

On Saturday, Nov. 13, Variety Women of Buffalo, Tent #7 will be holding a "Harvest Tea" event.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Joseph’s Country Manor, located at 275 Columbia Avenue in Depew.

According to event organizers, Harvest Tea event will feature a teapot tree, basket raffle, split raffle and special raffle. Proceeds earned from the benefit will benefit Variety the Children’s Charity of WNY Telethon, Variety Tent #7, Robert Warner MD Rehab Center and other children’s charities of Western New York. Tickets at $35.

For more ticket information, contact Mary Ann Turkla at (716) 771-1502 or Geri Maraschiello (716) 826-0975.

Turkey and Ham Raffle

The A. J. Jurek American Legion Post is holding a turkey and ham raffle this weekend in Amherst.

The raffle will take place Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. at the corner of Smith Road and New Road. The event is open to the public and admission is free.

There will be plenty of beer, chips and pretzels. And according to event organizers, there will be a door prize every hour.