Explore & More collecting toys for children in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the holidays right around the corner, Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum is collecting toys for children in need in Western New York.

The children's museum is kicking off its toy drive collection on Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 and will coincide with its open house weekend. If you can't make the event but still wish to donate, don't worry, toys will be collected through December.

According to Explore & More, the toy drive will benefit Resurrection Life Food Pantry, which is a member of the WNY Holiday Partnership. Those who wish to donate are being asked to drop off new, unwrapped toys at the museum or to purchase items on Explore & More's Amazon Wishlist.

Anyone who donates will have the chance to enter to win a "museum prize pack" at Explore & More, which includes a museum membership for four people.

"As a member agency of the WNY Holiday Partnership providing toys and gifts for children across WNY our primary goal is, through the gift of a new toy, to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to WNY's less fortunate children," said Kim Reynolds, director of Resurrection Life Food Pantry, in a provided statement.

In addition to the toy drive, Explore & More will have a variety of festive activities for families at its open house weekend, plus each child who attends will go home with a free gift. Admission is $5. Members get in for free.

"This is a magical time of year for everyone, especially our children. We want to keep that magic alive; by offering discounted admission families can enjoy a day of fun, safe, hands-on play," said Michelle Urbanczyk, CEO of Explore & More. "The toy drive is our special way of giving back to our wonderful community and ensuring every child has a gift to unwrap this holiday season."

