Orchid Show returns to Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Plant lovers rejoice, the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is holding its biannual Orchid Show this weekend for everyone to enjoy.

The event is being held Saturday and Sunday along with the Niagara Frontier Orchid Society for the first time since March 2020.

In honor of the Niagara Frontier's 100th anniversary, the Botanical Gardens will be filled with dozens of hand-picked and award-winning orchid exhibits. The orchids will be dispersed throughout the gardens for visitors to enjoy.

For anyone looking to learn more about orchids, the Botanical Gardens will host informal educational presentations on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. The sessions will cover the topic of growing orchids along with other aspects of indoor orchid gardening.

During the Orchid Show, many varieties of orchids will be on sale along with other growing supplies from various vendors. Some of the vendors include Oakwood Orchids, Windswept in Time Orchids and Robert's Orchid Supplies, Bergen Water Gardens and Nursery, and Watercolor Artist Carol Koziol Clark.

The Orchid Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The Botanical Gardens also notes that it will close early on Friday at 1 p.m. to setup the weekend event.

Admission to the Orchid Show is included with regular admission. However, anyone looking to attend must pre-purchase e-tickets. The cost of admission is $12.50 for adults, $11 for seniors 62 years old and older, and for students ages 13 years old and over who can provide proof of ID. Kids between the ages of 3-12 are $7. Members of the Botanical Gardens and children under 2 years old are free to attend, but they must have a ticket.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.