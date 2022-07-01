Plans shared for ADA accessible trail at Tifft Nature Preserve

The trail will start at the Herb and Jane Darling Environmental Education Center and lead people to the scenic cattail marsh area.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Buffalo park is going to get an updated trail to comply with ADA-accessible requirements.

On Friday, details for the plan for the new trail at Tifft Nature Preserve were announced. The plan was developed following requests from visitors.

A three-quarter of a mile loop will be coming to the nature preserve. The trail will start at the Herb and Jane Darling Environmental Education Center and lead people to the scenic cattail marsh area.

“The eventual completion of this trail will assure visitors of all ages and abilities that they can be close to nature in a safe and scenic environment,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. “The plans for improvement will bring families together and help create many great memories of time spent together outdoors at Tifft Nature Preserve. I thank our many partners for helping to make this concept of an accessible trail soon become reality.”

The plans for the trail include concrete walkways around the Education Center, a welcome kiosk at the trailhead, a compacted stone dust trail surface, simplified trail intersections, a complete rebuild of the existing Heritage Boardwalk to widen it with helical pile support, and a viewing platform above the Heritage Boardwalk.

Today, I happily announced @ErieCountyNY's gift of $1.1 million to @buffaloscience to build a wheelchair accessible walkway at the @tifftnature Preserve in Buffalo. Tifft is a natural gem and now all will get to enjoy. Thank you @jgilmour77 for your support of this project! pic.twitter.com/GJqjmT3RW6 — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) July 1, 2022

Financial support for the $1.1 million project is being provided by Erie County, the Buffalo & Erie County Greenway Fund, the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, the New York Power Authority and the Montgomery Family Foundation.

The current trail can be difficult for people with limited mobility to navigate and is often seasonally wet.

“These improvements will allow for everyone to safely explore Tifft Nature Preserve, regardless of age or ability,” Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences President and CEO Marisa Wigglesworth said. “We know well the great value that spending time in nature provides. With this upgrade, more people and more families will be able to enjoy all that Tifft has to offer. We thank Erie County and all of the very generous community partners for making this project possible by improving the accessibility of this prized community resource.”