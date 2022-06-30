Antique lamp, gift store celebrates 25 years in business

2022 marks 25 years in business for the Antique Lamp Company and Gift Emporium on Hertel Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year the Antique Lamp Company and Gift Emporium on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo is celebrating a special anniversary, and the couple that started it is about to celebrate an even bigger milestone.

2022 marks 25 years in business for the unique North Buffalo shop. And the couple that started it in 1997 is nearing their 50th wedding anniversary! John and Sue Tobin combined their skills to create this destination gift shop.

John Tobin is very handy and is very knowledgeable with antique lamps and chandeliers, while Sue Tobin has an eye for home decor and gift items. They also buy and repair older lamps and lighting fixtures.

For many, an antique lamp is a family heirloom. While for others, the shop has many lamps and chandeliers which can become a focal point for a new home's interior design.