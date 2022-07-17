Canal Fest of the Tonawandas now officially underway

An opening ceremony was held at noon Sunday to mark the occasion, on the Renaissance Bridge that connects the City of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Sunday marked the start of Canal Fest of the Tonawandas.

Officials also fired a cannon to signify the opening of the Erie Barge Canal in 1825.

Organizers say people love the traditions around the festival.

"It brings the two cities together, and it actually brings the citizens together as one. It's unique," said Pete Chenier, president of Canal Fest.