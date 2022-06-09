New York State Craft Brewers Festival returning to Canalside

The New York State Craft Brewers Festival will return to Canalside on Saturday, June 25.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over 50 breweries from across New York State will be coming together this summer to give Western New Yorkers a sample of the state's best brews.

The New York State Craft Brewers Festival will return to Canalside on Saturday, June 25. The event will not only feature beer sampling, but there will also be live music, local food vendors, artisans, and even a "farm-to-pint" tent to showcase local farmers, hop producers and maltsters.

According to event organizers, this is the only local brewery festival hosted by brewers, which gives attendees the opportunity to meet the people behind the beer.

"Brewers and Brewery owners from every region of the state come together to showcase beer of all kinds at New York State Craft Brewers Festivals. Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast, or brand new to the craft beer scene, these festivals offer a unique opportunity for everyone to experience and learn something new," said Chloe Kay, marketing manager for the New York State Brewers Association.

The third annual event is being held in partnership with the Western New York Craft Brewers Guild, with proceeds from the festival going towards the New York State Brewers Association, Western New York Brewers Guild, National Compassion 514 Fund, and Feed Buffalo.

Organizers also note that a portion of the ticket sales will be donated to the Western New York community. $1 per ticket will be donated to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund and an additional $1 per ticket will be donated to Feed Buffalo.

"Western New York has become such an important part of the entire New York State craft beer scene. We are so excited to be working with the Western New York Brewers Guild to showcase the incredible beer being produced from every region in the state," said Paul Leone, executive director of the New York State Brewers Association.

Tickets for the event are currently on sale. Pre-sale tickets are $55, which includes admission, a 7-ounce commemorative tasting glass, and unlimited 3-ounce beer samples.

For a full list of the breweries participating in the festival, or to purchase tickets, click here.