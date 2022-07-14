Canal Fest of the Tonawandas returns this weekend

This year the event will run from July 17 to July 24. There won't be a community parade, but organizers say you can expect a new look and feel to the events.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — This weekend will mark the return of the Canal Fest of the Tonawandas.

There will be a new layout and more music, as well as some new foods, but the same good time.

However, the community parade will not be held this year. Organizers told 2 On Your Side in June that it's a simple matter of the parade being too expensive to do this year after two years of no festival income.

"We actually pay the bands to come and participate at the parade, which I never knew that for the first couple of years, I was working with Canal Fest. But we pay about approximately 20 groups to come in and actually walk through the parade. So because of the last couple of years, we haven't had the Canal Fest, and we're kind of short on funds," Canal Fest organizer Debbie Darling said.