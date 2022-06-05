Showing their Pride: Parade marches down Elmwood Avenue once again

The Pride Parade along Elmwood Avenue began at Forest Avenue and ended at Allen Street. It was followed by a festival at Canalside.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the first time since 2019, the Pride Parade marched down its usual route along Elmwood Avenue.

It allowed groups of people across Buffalo and Western New York to celebrate an event that had not taken place the last two years, because of the COVID pandemic.

The parade along Elmwood Avenue began at Forest Avenue and ended at Allen Street. It was followed by a festival at Canalside that included family activities, vendors, live music, food and drink.

The parade itself last three and a half hours, according to the City of Buffalo, which added that a record number of people participated and attended in the event, which has been around since 1993.

Pride Week was celebrated from May 31 to June 5.

“Each year, Pride Month and Pride Week are opportunities to find strength through love, inclusivity and unity, three things that have been especially needed during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to Justin Azzarella, who is the chief strategy officer at Evergreen Health.