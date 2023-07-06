Nominations for the 2023 Ultimate Fairgoer for the Erie County Fair are now being accepted

The Erie County Fair is looking for people who are deserving of the title.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Do you have someone in your life who you consider the greatest "Fair Fan"? Well, the Erie County Fair is looking for your nominations.

The search is underway for the 2023 Ultimate Fairgoer. The Ultimate Fairgoer honor goes to a person "who lives and breathes the Erie County Fair all year long."

The Fair is looking for someone who is promoting their love of the fair all year long to their family, friends and the community.

Nominations can be completed under the Participate tab on the Erie County Fair website. The nominations are due by Wednesday, July 26.

Previous winning nominations have included photos, references, news clippings or collateral materials. Employees with the Erie County Agricultural Society and/or the Erie County Fair.

Here's a list of past title holders: